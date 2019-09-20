American Red Cross opening recovery service centers

The American Red Cross is opening several Recovery Service Centers across eastern South Dakota to help those affected by tornadoes and recent flooding.
Community members can go to any of the locations listed below to get clean-up kits, information about recovery planning, and learn about resources and assistance that may be available through the American Red Cross:
Greater Sioux Falls
Sept. 23-25
10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
American Red Cross
2925 E. 57th St.
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
McCook County
Monday, September 23
10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
McCook County Courthouse
130 West Essex Avenue
Salem, SD 57058
Lake County
Sept. 24 -25
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Cars for Less
455 South Highland Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Yankton County
Sept. 27- 28
10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Emergency Management Office
807 Capitol St.
Yankton, SD 57078
Davison County
Friday, September 27
Saturday, September 28
10:a.m. – 8 p.m.
James Valley Community Center
301 W. 1st Avenue
Mitchell, SD
Residents impacted by tornadoes and flooding are urged to self-report their damage by calling the Helpline Center at 211. The Red Cross is working closely with emergency officials across South Dakota to assess the needs of the communities and will continue to provide support as needed.