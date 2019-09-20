American Red Cross opening recovery service centers

The American Red Cross is opening several Recovery Service Centers across eastern South Dakota to help those affected by tornadoes and recent flooding.

Community members can go to any of the locations listed below to get clean-up kits, information about recovery planning, and learn about resources and assistance that may be available through the American Red Cross:

Greater Sioux Falls

Sept. 23-25

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

American Red Cross

2925 E. 57th St.

Sioux Falls, SD 57108

McCook County

Monday, September 23

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

McCook County Courthouse

130 West Essex Avenue

Salem, SD 57058

Lake County

Sept. 24 -25

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cars for Less

455 South Highland Ave.

Madison, SD 57042

Yankton County

Sept. 27- 28

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Emergency Management Office

807 Capitol St.

Yankton, SD 57078

Davison County

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

10:a.m. – 8 p.m.

James Valley Community Center

301 W. 1st Avenue

Mitchell, SD

Residents impacted by tornadoes and flooding are urged to self-report their damage by calling the Helpline Center at 211. The Red Cross is working closely with emergency officials across South Dakota to assess the needs of the communities and will continue to provide support as needed.

