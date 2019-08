Teenage singer/ventriloquist and Season 12 winner of “America’s Got Talent,” Darci Lynne Farmer, is set to bring her 2019 'Fresh Out of the Box' tour the Washington Pavilion this fall.

Lynne, at 12-years-old, was one of the youngest contestants to ever win AGT. She will perform Sept. 13 at the Washington Pavilion.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $58.87 and can be purchased on the Washington Pavilion's website.