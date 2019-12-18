An ambulance for Stickney

Over five years ago, the small town of Corsica realized a need and took action - fundraising to purchase an ambulance for their community.

A neighboring community, Stickney, took notice and seeing the flaw in their community, fundraised to purchase a used ambulance and taking classes to be certified to use it.

"It's very important to have an ambulance service in your community," said Sherie Sauvage, Products Are Allowed to Be Sold. "It gives the people in your community peace of mind to know that when they call 911, someone is going to show up and come and help them. Without ambulance services in these small towns, who is going to come and help that person."

Stickney followed the manual, "What Every Rural South Dakota Community Needs to Know About EMS" while working to build their EMS service.

Prior to this, they responded to between 12 and 15 calls per year and with their program in place, they are now averaging 50 a year.