An inside look at an incident command center at Avera

For the Avera campus on Sioux Falls' south side, preparation was key in keeping everyone safe last week.

More than 100 patients and staff were at Avera Behavioral Health and the Avera Heart Hospital when they both were hit by an E-F 2 tornado.

Within a half-hour of that tornado touching down, the incident command center was up and running to help those affected.

"When we look at the practice that we've done, whether it's severe weather, whether it's a multi-casualty event," Kevin Schlosser, Avera Health Emergency Management Coordinator, said. "You know the more that we can practice and bring things to the forefront. So, for staff, it becomes second nature."

All that practice came in handy last week after the tornado touched down.

Schlosser has access to the EMS system for the hospital, and once the tornado warning was issued, the phones of 800 Avera employees lit up.

The Avera administrative team is on rotation for who will be the incident commander for a particular week. For Kory Holt, an Avera Health Operational Finance Officer, it was his turn.

Holt's job as incident commander was to communicate to everyone their positions, making sure physicians were available while transitioning patients to other campuses, including Yankton.

"There are certain things that you need to do that are very unique to that event," Holt said. "But, it walks you through each of those steps very methodically, making sure that communication-wise, safety-wise, and all things planning-wise, that you do not forget a valuable component of what you may need in the next four to eight hours."

Both Kevin and Kory traveled safely, but quickly, to the Avera McKennan Emergency Department to get the incident command center set up that night. Both were talking with those on the scene to assess the damages. Several Avera campuses across the state heard the news and reached out to see if they could help any way that they could.

"I got text messages from a number of Avera facilities at two o'clock in the morning, you know, they were aware that this had happened and they asked right away what do you need from us," Schlosser said.

Kevin and Kory are thankful Avera runs emergency drills for this exact situation. But, hopefully, they won't have to put it into practice in real-time again.

"I have done hospital emergency management for over 20 years," Schlosser said. "I've seen tornadoes, I've never dealt with one. And knock on wood that will be the last time I have to do one of those."

"We're very blessed that we were able to come out of it with safe employees, and family members, and patients," Holt said.

The incident command center has since moved from "emergency" status on Thursday to "recovery." They will continue working until the Behavioral Health facility is up and running again.

The Avera Heart Hospital is open for patients, and as for the Behavioral Health Campus, services like counseling and immediate assistance are available.

They hope to have the inpatient section back open in the next two to three months.