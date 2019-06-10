Anchors named after day one of KSFY Media Camp

Area high school students are in Sioux Falls this week for the annual KSFY Media Camp. The teens are part of a week-long summer camp in conjunction with the Washington Pavilion. They are learning about the many aspects of television news.

On Monday, they auditioned for the positions they will have for a newscast later this week.

Xavier Carbonneau from Luverne, Elli Richardson from O'Gorman High School, and Riley Altman from Garretson have all been named news anchors for the newscasts. Riley Neff and Caden East will be the meteorologists. The sports anchors will be Jayon Webb from Roosevelt High School and Mattea Fiegen from Garretson. Ellen Dow and Michael Stake will serve as the reporters for the newscasts. Dow will be sent on a special assignment to interview a Captain from the Sioux Falls Police Department for a story that will air in the special newscasts on Friday.

Tuesday, the students will work with the sales department to develop a sales plan, so they can find an advertiser to sponsor their newscast. On Friday, they'll debut their very own newscasts on KSFY.