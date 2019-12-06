'Angels Among Us' concert to benefit Children's Home Society

This weekend a well known musical family will be performing in Sioux Falls to honor the old holiday adage that it is better to give than receive. But it involves an issue some may not like talking about. But this family knows first hand it needs to be talked about.

We're fortunate during the holidays that there are those with the ability and desire to make a joyful noise.

For years, in some form or another, Carol Barnett Nesbitt has been singing with members of her family.

The current line up includes her brother, two of her nieces and two of her nephews.

"I love these people so much and to make such a beautiful CD with them but then also to know that kids are going to benefit...kids who are struggling..." said Carol.

Kids who are struggling. That hit a chord for carol and her family.

They know about kids who struggle.

Not that long ago, Carol's nephew was going through a rough time. Life didn't feel right. He had trouble managing his emotions and knowing what to do with them.

He went to the Children's Home Society and the struggle slowly faded away.

"He went from a kid who was struggling with his emotions to a kid who was so happy and well adjusted." Carol said.

This year, Carol and family wanted to do something specifically with the Children's Home Society in mind.

"We said we're going to do a concert...we're going to give all the money to you. We're going to record a CD ...a Christmas CD....and we're going to give all the money to you." said Carol.

The holiday CD recorded in April? All the money to the Children's Home Society.

And what you see here is rehearsal for a Sunday concert...again...all the money raised is for the Children's Home Society.

"I think that having a concert like this around the holiday season with a very specific focus on mental health is so important." Michelle Lavallee is the new CEO of the Children's Home Society and says to be the recipient of so much holiday thoughtfulness is an amazing gift. "The charitable giving is absolutely critical for our mission."

That special concert called 'Angels Among Us' is being held this Sunday (December 8th) at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at First Congregational Church (300 south Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls).

