Angler from Finland hosts event in Webster

Mika Vornanen is a well known international Angler from Finland.

He came to South Dakota to host the 'Bringing in the Fin' Event.

"When it came clear that I was coming here, Katie made the event 'Bringing in the Fin' up here because of the land," Mika Vornanen, Professional International Angler, and Host of the 'Bringing in the Fin' Event.

The event Coordinator Katie Hansen from 'Just Lake It' was excited to have Mika host the event because of his long term success as an Angler.

"His roots and his beliefs are all about conservation and getting the next generation out there fishing are so valuable and can be universal," Just Lake It Founder.

She also respects that Mika teaches people not to forget why fishing is important to them.

"It's not about getting a big fish or winning tournaments, it's about joy and friendship, and to be a part of the team and make things better," Vornanen said.

"The joy of releasing, maybe your personal best. He turns that into the most joyous moment. Instead of having it on the wall, you have it in here forever," Hansen said.

There should be many lessons taught during the event. But Mika wants to make sure one important message is heard while he is visiting.

"You have to understand how lucky you are when you get to the water, and what comes after that is extra," Vornanen said.

Mika Vornanen brought along a custom made lure from Finland made with 24 carat gold. It was given away at the event to whoever came up with the best name for it.