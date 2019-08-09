Animal Control: Woman attacked by stray dogs near Washington High School

Animal Control in Sioux Falls said a woman and her dog were attacked by two stray dogs near Washington High School Friday morning.

The incident occurred near Third Street and Bahnson Avenue.

One dog was captured, but the other dog ran away, Animal Control said.

The missing dog is a male and described as a short, stocky pit bull/bull dog with cropped ears.

Animal Control is encouraging the public to use caution if they see the missing dog and report any sightings to Animal Control at 605-367-7000.