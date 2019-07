Animal Control is asking for the public's help in the search of a dog that bit a man Thursday evening near Dunham Park.

While the man was walking on a bike trail, the dog ran up and bit him multiple times before running away, Animal Control said.

The dog is described as a black and tan German Shepherd with a red collar.

Animal Control said they need to identify the dog to verify its vaccinations.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Animal Control at 605-367-7000.