Animal Control is asking for the public's help in the search of a dog that bit a woman Tuesday evening on South Grange Avenue.

While the woman was walking, the dog ran up and bit her on the lower leg, Animal Control said.

The dog is described as medium size and with tan, shaggy hair.

Animal Control said they need to identify the dog to verify its vaccinations.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Animal Control at 605-367-7000.