Anne Sullivan students make "heartfelt" art for Avera Heart Hospital

Many in Sioux Falls are still cleaning up from the tornadoes that blew through the community earlier this month. The Avera Heart Hospital and Behavioral Health Campus got a little pick-me-up from some students in the Sioux Falls School District.

Among the recovery process and plywood at Avera Heart Hospital is a bright light of hope, in the shape of a heart.

"It still makes me kind of like feel bad for the Heart Hospital since it is still broken down by the tornado," Badhaso Godi, Anne Sullivan 4th grade student, said.

Art can invoke many feelings, happiness, comfort, and even hope. Hope, that's what the 4th graders at Anne Sullivan wanted to give Avera. After a tornado shattered glass, ripped apart garage doors, and left the hospital putting the pieces back together.

"Our students had expressed concern, and our art teacher saw that," Kirk Zeeck, Anne Sullivan principal said. "It was a natural fit to create these murals of hearts to bring to cover up the plywood that they have out at Avera."

The Avera Heart Hospital staff reached out to the elementary students to put paint to paper and bring some joy to what can appear to be a joyless time.

"When the artwork started showing up here at the Avera Heart Hospital, what a beautiful gesture of resilience of these kids to show us," Mick Gibbs, Avera Heart Hospital president and CEO, said. "While we might have been at our darkest moments, they brought some color to our community."

Staff are thankful for the kindness and dedication these students put into their handiwork, and the students could not be happier.

"It's great for them to be smiling on our art that we did," Khloe Lesesne, Anne Sullivan 4th grader, said. "I feel like it was great for us to do something very nice for them."

Taking what was once a blank canvas and turning it into something beautiful.

Not only has the hospital received artwork from Sioux Falls students, but students in Okoboji, as well.