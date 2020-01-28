Annual MallWalk raises money for LifeScape

The 26th annual MallWalk is Saturday at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls starting at 9:30 AM. Registration starts at 8:00 AM with entertainment beginning a half hour later.

Leadership at LifeScape will do a presentation at 9:00 AM and the walk will start at 9:30 AM with prizes being announced an hour later. The best entrance to use to get to the event is through the Caribou Coffee wing on the north side of the mall.

People can create a team or fundraise on their own to participate. Prizes will be given out to the person who raises the most money and the team that raises the most money. All of the money raised will go to support services at LifeScape. Last year, the event helped fulfill $93,000 of needs for kids and adults within the non-profit.

The goal of LifeScape is to empower people to live their best life through the services they offer.