Annual culinary event raises money for SculptureWalk in Sioux Falls

It's the fifth year for The Taste of Sioux Falls in downtown. Fifteen different restaurants will show off their culinary art in the event. Some of Sioux Falls' best chefs will provide tastings for guests at the event. They are competing for the People's Choice award.

Last year, the award went to the owners of Bread & Circus in Downtown Sioux Falls. This year's event is on Thursday from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM at the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased here.

All of the money raised at the event will support SculptureWalk in Sioux Falls, which celebrated its 16th anniversary this year. The exhibit of outdoor sculptures is displayed year-round in Sioux Falls. Artists from all over have their work displayed in it. The SculptureWalk team is made up of volunteers.

The restaurants participating in this year's culinary event include: Bread & Circus, CH Patisserie, Coffea Roasterie, Crave, Holiday Inn, K Restaurant, M.B. Haskett, Myer's Deli, Ode to Food & Drink, Parker's Bistro, R Wine Bar, Sanaa's, Swamp Daddy's Cajun Kitchen, The Treasury and Carpenter Bar, and Vanguard Group/Minerva’s.