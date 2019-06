Authorities say they have yet to find any signs of a missing girl after another weekend of searching in the Black Hills.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office said another search Saturday for Serenity Dennard yielded no clues.

Volunteers from several agencies, including the U.S. Air Force and the South Dakota Civil Air Patrol took part in this weekend's search.

Dennard was 9 years old when she went missing. She was last seen in February at the Children's Home Society near Custer.