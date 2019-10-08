App helps city resolve 10,000 service requests

The city of Sioux Falls announced Tuesday that it has fulfilled 10,000 service requests submitted through the OneLink mobile application.

City launched the OneLink application in February. Officials said the application enables residents to submit requests for pothole repairs, graffiti removal, streetlight outages, code violations, and many other common requests. The application also includes a "High Five" category to allow residents to report news or feedback.

“The benefits of the app became apparent right away for our team,” said Kristin Lobien, Street Logistics Specialist. “In 2018, we received a total of 2,858 pothole reports. So far in 2019, our team has received over 6,000 pothole reports. The ability to partner with residents in this way is valuable because it enables us to be much more efficient and proactive in addressing the needs of our community.”

The OneLink app offers users the ability to upload a photo from their mobile device and attach GPS coordinates with their submission along with a brief description. A city employee will reach out when the issue is scheduled for repair and/or has been resolved. The app helps residents stay up-to-date on issues in their area by allowing users to see what issues have already been reported.

The app is available for free for Apple and Android devices. Residents can search for “city of Sioux Falls” in Google Play or Apple App Store.