The final touches are made to downtown Sioux Falls' newest piece of art.

Wednesday evening the Arc of Dream will be dedicated.

The event will include music, food, and fireworks.

It will also be the first time the arc will be fully lit.

The dedication party begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Raven Industries parking lot.

The lighting ceremony begins around 9:15.

And you can join us live from the arc that night on KSFY News at 10.