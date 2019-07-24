Arc of Dreams shines bright at dedication ceremony

Wednesday night, the banks of the Big Sioux River were filled with people to witness a dedication ceremony for the Arc of Dreams.

It was an event that drew a big crowd to downtown for an evening along the river.

After that dedication many people Wednesday say they're glad they have such a beauty of a sculpture to look at now while walking along the Big Sioux River.

"The first light that they see it will be like ‘wow!’," Sculpture Walk Founder and Director, Jim Clark said.

The Arc of Dreams is finally complete with the public seeing it lit up at Wednesday night's dedication ceremony.

"We have a sequence of different colors rolling over about 10 minutes and each one of them is just spectacular it's really hard to explain it's so beautiful," Clark said.

Each color so vivid and exciting to look at. The massive sculpture at 280 feet long, almost the size of a football field, 70 feet over the water with a gap in between that signifies taking a leap of faith and paying tribute to the dreamers of the past and present.

"The design changed six times. This is the best one though," Clark said.

Though the long six year journey comes to an end and marks the beginning of what hopes to be an inspiration for decades to come.

"You have problems or challenges you have to be creative to get past it and then to be successful and that's kind of taking the leap of faith that we took when we started this project," Clark said.

"Sioux Falls now is a destination. You don't have to go all the way west, but if you do every two hours all the way across our state we now have something very special that every one of our guests, visitors and residents can experience," Arc of Dreams Visionary, Paul Schiller said.

From the Badlands, to Crazy Horse, to Mount Rushmore. Dale Lamphere knows those masterpieces all too well.

"Something that’s always inspired my art has been just observation of nature," Arc of Dreams Artist, Dale Lamphere said.

Now that the Arc of Dreams is hoisted up over the river and the donor wall of more than 700 who've contributed is set, Dale and his team can relax.

"Take a break and rest up a bit. I’d like to spend the rest of summer with family and friends," Lamphere said.

You can expect the massive sculpture to be lit from sundown to midnight every night of the year.

