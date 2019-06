The second half of the massive permanent sculpture is expected to be completed this Thursday.

Each of the arcs in the Arc of Dreams sculpture weighs roughly 30 tons and are 135 feet long. Once completed each arc will hang 70 feet above the Big Sioux River.

But, heavy rain delayed the project by a few hours.

They hope to start between 10:30 AM and 11:00 AM.

Artist Dale Lamphere and Tull Companies have been working together to complete the project.