Arrest made in death of Yankton woman

Sheriff's officials say they've made an arrest in the death of a Yankton woman.

Twenty-one-year-old Dylan Lopez of Yankton was arrested Saturday in the death of 61-year-old Deborah Lynn Schock. Family members found her body in a mobile home in rural Yankton County on Sept. 7. Authorities say she had been dead for several days and that her death was suspicious.

The Press and Dakotan says Lopez is in the Yankton County Jail on $1 million bond.

