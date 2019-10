Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. is hosting the Art & Wine Walk, which will feature 20 locations to view art and meet artists, free of charge.

Wine is available for $5 by the glass or $20 for a 10 sample punch card.

The event is also partnering with Avera Health, raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The walk is on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For a complete list of the locations on the Art & Wine Walk, go to the event home page here.