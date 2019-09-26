Artist Promotes Acts of Kindness with Stickers

A local artist who has already created an interest in her work by creating angel wings in various locations as a photo opp for residents is now taking it to another level.

Jillian Gunlicks is sharing free stickers for businesses to display on their storefront doors to promote showing acts of kindness to others. She calls it Sioux Falls Spreads the Love. Gunlicks hopes that it will inspire residents and visitors to our city, to do a little something each day to make the day brighter for a stranger, through a random act of kindness that can be tracked through a hashtag. Businesses like the idea too.

"Everybody kind of feels love differently so whatever it means to you, whether you are giving a hug, a smile if you want to buy someone's coffee, buy somebody's lunch," says Gunlicks.

Stephanie Wilde proudly displays the sticker on the front door of the business, Say Anything Jewelry, on Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. "I can't wait to go see where the hashtags end up and see how people are sharing the love and everything, so I'm excited," said Wilde.

Any Sioux Falls business can have the sticker to display for free. Five dollar stickers are also available for your car. You can follow the kindness with the hashtag #SiouxFallsSpreadsTheLove

