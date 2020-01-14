Artist pours bronze for MLK statue in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls' newest statue is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Artist Porter Williams poured the bronze for the Martin Luther King Jr. statue today.

The life-size statue will be placed in Van Eps Park with an extending hand near the location where King stayed in Sioux Falls in 1961.

“A few hundred feet to the north of Van Eps Park and Saint John’s Baptist church and right to the north of it was the patronage and he spent the night and he spoke at church the next day,” said Williams.

The city council approved the placement of the statue in November.

