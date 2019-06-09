Aspen Dental Day of Service

Achieving and maintaining excellent oral health is challenging for many of us, and a majority of U.S. veterans are not eligible for dental benefits through the VA unless they meet certain requirements. Day of Service is about thanking veterans for their sacrifices. Veteran Robert Brown participated and said, "An opportunity like this is extremely kind of them. It's definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity for something like this to happen."

Veterans run into qualification obstacles through the VA such as: showing 100% disability, having a service-related mouth injury, or formally being prisoners of war. Since launching the Health Mouth Movement in 2014, dentists and their teams from Aspen Dental affiliated organizations across the country have donated more than $15 million in dentistry to over 22,000 veterans and people in need through volunteer efforts.