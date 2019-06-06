Attorneys for cop who shot 911 caller seek creative sentence

Attorneys for a Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the shooting of an unarmed woman who had called 911 are asking a judge to give him a creative sentence rather than send him to prison.

A jury convicted Mohamed Noor in April of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia.

Noor's lawyers said in papers filed ahead of Friday's sentencing hearing that he should receive probation requiring him to report to a week in county detention on Damond's birthday and the anniversary of her death. Sentencing guidelines call for a 12 ½-year term, but they say incarceration would only compound the tragedy.

Prosecutors are waiting until the hearing to recommend a sentence.

