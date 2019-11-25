Augie, USF cancel Tuesday classes

Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls have both canceled classes for Tuesday, Nov. 26 due to the projected winter storm.

Augustana officials said classes will resume on Monday, Dec. 2.

As of now, the university said it will conduct normal business operations and staff is expected to report as usual. The university will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Officials at USF said, at this time, employees are expected to report to work as scheduled, and athletic events scheduled will take place.