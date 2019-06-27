Augie named one of the best schools for post-graduation employment

Augustana University has been named one of the top colleges in the country for landing a job after graduation.

The school was ranked number two by the career website "Zippia." using information from the U.S. Department of Education, the site researched schools in each state with the highest job placement numbers. Every college was then sorted from highest employment levels to lowest.

Augustana says student success starts with the state of South Dakota.

'We're grateful for the meaningful employment opportunities," said Billie Streufert, Student Success Center executive director. "Internships, undergraduate research that our community provides. Boredom is not an option, our students have a lot of opportunities to choose from and that solid footing in the community is coupled with the rigorous curriculum in the classroom."

Augie graduates have a 96-percent employment rate over a ten-year period following their graduation.

Quinnipiac University in Connecticut ranked 1st in the study.