Augustana University opens comedy play ahead of Thanksgiving

Augustana University will premiere "The Thanksgiving Play" Thursday night. It is a satire described as a troupe of terminally "woke" teaching artists scrambling to create a pageant that manages to celebrate both Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage month.

Thursday night's performance will be interpreted for the deaf and hard of hearing as well. The performance starts at 7:30 PM. It will also be performed Friday and Saturday at that time with matinee performances at 2:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Students at any age with a student ID will get in for free. You can purchase tickets here. It will be performed at the Edith Mortenson Center Theatre.