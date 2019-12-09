Augustana University strategic plan approved by board of trustees

Augustana University has announced a new strategic plan aimed at increasing enrollment and transitioning to NCAA Division I school.

The strategic plan was approved by the school's board of trustees and comprises three phases. School officials said the plan will be funded through the university's largest, most comprehensive campaign. It seeks to raise $175 million to support the first two phases of the plan.

According to Augustana, its plan, "Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030", is designed to elevate its national profile amidst extraordinary change in higher education.

School officials said they will evaluate progress after each phase while adding and realigning resources to achieve the following goals:

Academics

• Establish new academic structures and centers that sustain excellence, facilitate growth, and cultivate innovative and impactful teaching, learning, and research in order to provide an education of enduring worth.

• Establish new academic programs grounded in the liberal arts that challenge the intellect while responding to the needs and interests of students. These programs will grow enrollment, diversify revenue and address workforce priorities of the local community and region.

Enrollment & Strategic Scholarships

• Enroll 3,000+ undergraduate and graduate students and provide a welcoming and inclusive environment as different backgrounds, experiences and ways of thinking encourage learning, acceptance, and service.

• Make an Augustana education more affordable and accessible for more students with innovative scholarship partnerships among alumni and regional organizations while adapting the university business model and operations to ensure financial sustainability.

Athletics

• Recruit and retain exceptional student-athletes to maintain academic and athletic excellence and enhance their collegiate experience through academic and wellness support, community engagement, and service opportunities.

• Transition to NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletics to provide student-athletes the opportunity to compete at a higher level, elevate the profile of the university, and inspire Sioux Falls to enthusiastically embrace Augustana University as the hometown team by serving the community and integrating our mission with its needs.

Physical Campus & Information Technology (IT)

• Transform the physical campus to include new and enhanced facilities that serve the educational, spiritual and holistic needs of Augustana’s students, faculty and staff, and inspire others in the community who utilize our campus.

• Transform Augustana into a dynamic digital campus through emerging technologies, excellent connectivity, and best practices in cybersecurity that serve student learning, enable innovative teaching and research and support the university’s business processes and overall mission.