Augustana adding beer garden at Viking Days game

There will be a bubbly addition at Kirkeby-Over Stadium for Augustana University's upcoming homecoming celebration: beer.

University officials say they are adding a beer garden for the school's Viking Days football game against St. Cloud State University on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Alcohol sales will include beer and wine.

According to a news release from Augustana, the university has established a policy to promote responsible consumption and a safe and enjoyable environment for all fans.

Only those 21-and-over will be allowed in the beer garden. Trained servers from JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars will serve the alcohol.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our game day atmosphere, and we think this is something that will provide a unique experience to Augustana football," said Josh Morton, director of athletics.

The garden will be in the southwest corner of the stadium, with an ID and wristband station at the platform by section 101. After entering the garden, guests will purchase beer tickets, where they can redeem up to two at a time.

Officials say the beer must stay within the garden area, which has a platform overlooking Jim Heinitz Field inside the stadium. Alcohol sales begin at noon, and will close at the end of the third quarter.

The beer garden is a one-time offering on Oct. 12 and will not be available during other home football games during the 2019 season.

You can find more information about the game, including how to get tickets, here.