Augustana athlete accused of assault takes plea deal; expelled from school

An Augustana student-athlete accused of entering another student's dorm room and grabbing her has taken a plea deal.

Nineteen-year-old Peyton Zabel has also been expelled from Augustana University over the incident, according to the school.

According to court documents, prosecutors dropped a more serious charge after he pleaded guilty to lesser charges on Tuesday.

Zabel pleaded guilty to simple assault, surreptitiously entering a room, and purchase of alcohol by a minor. A felony first-degree burglary charge against him was dropped.

The charges stem from an incident at an Augustana dorm on May 11. Police say a student awoke around 4:30 a.m. to find Zabel in her bed, grabbing her. Zabel had a blood alcohol level of .163.

The judge suspended most of Zabel's roughly two-year sentence. He will serve a total of 12 days behind bars, in addition to the three days he already served.

Zabel must also complete in a 24/7 sobriety program and deliver presentations to high school students on the dangers of alcohol.

Augustana University released a statement to KSFY News, saying it had conducted its own independent investigation into the May 11 incident. Zabel was expelled from the university based on the findings of the investigation.

Zabel played both baseball and football at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. He also had a successful athletic career at Pierre High School, where he led the governors to a AA football title.

