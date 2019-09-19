Augustana offering free football tickets to those affected by severe weather

Nyberg’s Ace has partnered with the Augustana Athletic Department to provide free football tickets to Saturday’s game against Wayne State to those affected by last week’s severe storms.

The Viking football team will go door-to-door Thursday night in the local neighborhoods south and west of the Augustana campus to talk with residents and provide tickets to those that are looking for a break from cleanup.

The Augustana Spirit Squad will be at Nyberg’s Ace on 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday to continue handing out tickets to those affected.

"Seeing the way our community came together after last week's tornadoes was inspiring," said Augustana Director of Athletics Josh Morton. "Our campus neighborhood was severely impacted, so we're happy to be able to give them a break from storm clean up and enjoy a great football game. Having partners like Nyberg's Ace is part of what makes Augustana special."

Saturday’s game against Wayne State is 1 p.m. at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.