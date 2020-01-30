Authorities: 4-year-old boy fatally shot in Philadelphia home invasion

Authorities say a home invasion robbery in Philadelphia ended with a 4-year-old boy being shot and killed.

The wounded boy was found in an upstairs room, but he was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. (Source: Gray News, file)

Police responded to the home early Thursday after someone called 911.

The officers were met by the boy's father, who was on the ground floor and holding another child.

The father and the two young children were in the house when the home invasion occurred, but the children's mother was at work.

The father and the younger child were not injured.

