Authorities: Drunken man backed lawn mower over 3-year-old

Authorities say a man was drunk when he backed a lawn mower over a 3-year-old girl in northeast Iowa's Fayette County.

First responders were sent to a home in Hawkeye a little after 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Medics treated the little girl, and she was flown to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for treatment. Her name hasn't been released.

Authorities say 23-year-old Tanner Miller's blood alcohol level while he was mowing exceeded the legal limit for operating a motorized vehicle. He's been charged with operating while intoxicated and with causing serious injury by vehicle. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

