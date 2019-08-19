Authorities ID teen killed in Parkston crash

Officials have released the name of the teen killed in a single-vehicle crash near Parkston.

Fifteen-year-old Taylor Thuringer was killed in Thursday's crash, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Thuringer was driving a pickup on a rural road one mile southwest of Parkston when she swerved to miss a mudhole. She lost control and the vehicle crashed into the ditch, rolled, and caught fire.

Thuringer died at the scene. Three other teens with Thuringer were thrown from the vehicle. They received life-threatening injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash is from Parkston.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.