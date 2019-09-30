Authorities: Tucson man killed son while trying to exorcise demon

A Tucson man killed his son while trying to exorcise a demon from the 6-year-old, according to court documents.

Investigators said Pablo Martinez admitted to pouring hot water down the child’s throat on Thursday, Sept. 26. The incident happened at a home on the Pascua Yaqui reservation.

Investigators said Romelia Martinez, Pablo’s wife and the adopted mother of the child, was in the home during the incident.

Pablo told investigators he noticed his son, a first grader at Lynn/Urquides Elementary School in Tucson, had a demon inside him earlier in the week. Romelia allegedly also told investigators the child had been acting demonic.

Pablo said while giving the child a bath, he saw something evil inside his son and knew he had to cast it out.

Pablo allegedly admitted to holding the child under the faucet and claimed the hot water began casting the demon out. He said his son was under the water for 5-10 minutes.

When the Pascua Yaqui Police Department arrived at the home, Pablo and Romelia Martinez were outside the home and the front door was locked.

When asked what happened, Romelia pointed to Pablo and said, “He can tell you.”

Pablo allegedly told the PYPD they wouldn’t understand and they were not in the right mindset or belief. According to the court documents, he eventually turned to the officers, put his hands in the air and said, “I did it.”

Romelia then unlocked the front door to let the PYPD check the home. Officers found the child in bed, completely naked and not breathing.

The child had burns to 15 percent of his body -- including on his forearms, elbows and head. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The following is a letter Lynn/Urquides Principal Marisa Salcido sent to parents on Friday, Sept. 27:

Dear Lynn Urquides Parents and Guardians,

It is with deep regret and sadness that I inform you of the death of one of our students.

I want to let you know that Lynn Urquides Elementary administrative team has been working with TUSD Leadership and the Coordinator of TUSD Counseling to ensure that we provide every means of support and assistance to all the students, along with our staff. Our counselors are available to help staff and any student who is struggling with death or other issues that may surface.

We have also placed the following web links on Lynn Urquides Elementary website that provide resources to help with the grieving process and I encourage you to utilize those resources to help support your son and/or daughter. · Tu Nidito: https://www.tunidito.org/ · National Alliance for Grieving Children: https://childrengrieve.org/ · HelpGuide: http://www.helpguide.org/

If your son and/or daughter needs additional support, please call our counseling office, 520-225-6211 and we can provide you with additional support services and, if necessary, set up a time to meet. Our sincerest condolences go out to the family.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the school at 520-908-4000.

Sincerely,

Marisa Salcido

Principal

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.