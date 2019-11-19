Authorities asking for public's help in finding missing South Dakota man

Authorities in northwest South Dakota are asking people to keep an eye out for a missing man.

Sixty-seven-year-old Glenn Shay was last seen Sunday, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Shay was last seen walking to a fishing hole north of Vale. He was wearing a black leather jacket with a red shirt and blue jeans, and was carrying two fishing poles and a folding chair.

Authorities say Shay received a traumatic brain injury years ago which left him cognitively impaired.

The sheriff's office said he is known to frequent Newell at Sturgis, but at this point, authorities are searching near along the Belle Fourche River. They are asking Butte County residents to search their property, outbuildings, and abandoned vehicles.