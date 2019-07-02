Fire devastates new senior living complex in Rock Valley

A fire has heavily damaged a soon-to-open senior living facility in Rock Valley, Iowa.

Courtesy Donald Hoffman.

The fire broke out at RiverView Ridge Ridge Senior Living around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

RiverView Ridge Senior Living board member Jim VanderVelde tells KSFY News no one was living at the complex at the time of the fire. The facility was scheduled to open in two weeks.

"It's really sad, very sad," VanderVelde said. "It was a beautiful building."

Fire crews appear to have knocked down all the flames by 9 a.m., though several firefighters remain at the scene to monitor hot spots.

Firefighters confirmed no one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. VanderVelde said construction crews were working until 8 p.m. Monday as they worked to finish the project.

Crews had just recently installed the sprinkler system. VanderVelde said it was set to get activated Tuesday.

RiverView Ridge Senior Living had been a project years in the making. Construction began a year and a half ago. VanderVelde said some residents had already sold their homes in anticipation of moving into the facility.