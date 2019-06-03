Authorities confirm identity of Sioux Falls woman found dead in Nebraska

Investigators have confirmed a body found in Nebraska earlier this spring belonged to a missing Sioux Falls.

Kathryn Butler was reported missing April 29. Her body was found a week later near her vehicle in a corn field near Mead, Neb.

Investigators initially believed the body was Butler's, but were awaiting the results of an autopsy to officially confirm it. Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said on Monday that investigators had confirmed the identity.

Clemens says Butler's body has already been returned to her family, and that a funeral service has already been held.