Authorities dispose of bazooka round found in Aberdeen home

Aberdeen Police say Halloween started with a bang this year after finding and disposing of a bazooka round.

Police say they were conducting a welfare check on an elderly man when they came across what was later discovered to be a 60 MM M28A2 anti-tank heat rocket.

Police say a soldier returned home with the ammunition after serving in the Korean War.

The USAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded from Ellsworth Air Force Base and transported it to the city’s gun range and disposed of it by detention.

Police say eight surrounding homes were evacuated before their arrival.

No charges are expected.