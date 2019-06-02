Authorities find body of drowned boy in Des Moines

Officials searched for over an hour in a pond near Tai Village to find 13-year-old Van Cin Lian's body. They used a drone to give officials an aerial view of the body of water. Lian went swimming with two other boys near the 4200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway when he went under water and never resurfaced. Police responded around 3:30 p.m. and called in the water team about 20-30 minutes after arriving to assess the situation.