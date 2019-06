Pennington County sheriff's officials have identified the person who died in a house fire Tuesday in Rapid City.

The victim is identified as 41-year-old Sean Rensch. Preliminary autopsy results show Rench died of smoke inhalation. Authorities are looking for a cause of the fire, but also say nothing appears to be suspicious.

