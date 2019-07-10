Authorities identify Sioux Falls man killed in crash near Madison

Officials have released the name of a man killed in a two-vehicle accident near Madison.

Eighteen-year-old Tavian Shaw of Sioux Falls died in Saturday's crash, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Shaw was a passenger in a car that rear-ended a semi on Highway 34.

Authorities say Shaw was not wearing a seat belt, and was taken to the Madison hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old Sioux Falls man, was also hurt in the crash.

The 59-year-old man driving the semi and his 59-year-old female passenger were both wearing seat belts, and were not hurt. Both are from Dell Rapids.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.