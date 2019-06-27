Authorities identify man killed in crash near Plankinton

State officials have released the name of the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Aurora County.

Seventy-nine-year-old Darold Brink of Clearwater, Fla. died from injuries sustained in Friday's crash, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Brink was a passenger in an SUV that failed to yield at the intersection of S.D. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 281, about two miles east of Plankinton. His vehicle struck a pickup driving north on Highway 281.

Brink died of his injuries on Monday. The driver of the SUV, a 68-year-old Plankinton man, was hurt in the crash, as was the 76-year-old Minnesota man driving the pickup. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Highway Patrol said the two occupants in the Trailblazer were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the pickup was not. Charges are pending against both drivers.

