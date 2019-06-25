Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash near Brookings

State officials have released the name of the man killed in a crash in Brookings County.

Fifty-two-year-old Gary Goble of Watertown was killed in Friday's crash, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Goble was driving on U.S. Highway 14 about two miles east of Brookings when his motorcycle drifted off the roadway to the right. The motorcycle went into the ditch then went airborne.

Troopers say Goble was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Goble was wearing a helmet. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.