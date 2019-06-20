Authorities identify victim in deadly crash near Philip

Officials have released the name of the woman killed in a two-vehicle accident in western South Dakota.

Thirty-six-year-old Norma Marroquin-Ruiz of Blunt was killed in last Friday's crash east of Philip, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say an SUV pulling a boat trailer was headed west on U.S. Highway 14 when it slowed down to pull into a driveway. A pickup attempted to pass the the SUV, but ended up crashing into it. The pickup rolled, and eventually landed on its roof.

Marroquin-Ruiz was a passenger in the pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old Blunt man, was hurt in the crash, as were two children in the pickup. None of their injuries are life-threatening.

The driver of the SUV, a 30-year-old Pierre woman, was not hurt.

Troopers say everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.