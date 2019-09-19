Authorities identify victim in fatal UTV crash

Officials have released the name of the man killed in a UTV crash near Aberdeen.

Thirty-seven-year-old Nicholas Fettig died in Sunday night's rollover west of Aberdeen, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Fettig was in a Polaris Ranger on a gravel road when the driver lost control on a turn, causing it to roll. Fettig was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The other occupant, a 34-year-old Aberdeen man, was hospitalized with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol says it is still unknown at this time who was driving the vehicle.