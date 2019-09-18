Authorities identify victim killed in crash near Aberdeen

Officials have released the name of the person killed in a crash in northeast South Dakota.

Seventeen-year-old Levi Wiedebush of Warner died in Sunday's crash west of Aberdeen, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Highway Patrol troopers say Wiedebush was driving a car when he pulled in front of a pickup on U.S. Highway 12.

Both drivers were taken to an Aberdeen hospital. Wiedebush later died from his injuries. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup, a 58-year-old Ipswich man, received life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time of the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.