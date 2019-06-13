Authorities identify woman found in submerged vehicle in Pierre

Officials have released the name of the woman whose body was found in a vehicle in a marina on the Missouri River in Pierre.

Police identified the woman as 30-year-old Corinne Faye White Thunder. Her last known address was in Pierre.

Investigators say based on the information they have received so far, White Thunder was last seen in Pierre in early December of 2017.

White Thunder was not reported to the Pierre Police Department as a missing person, and according to a records search, was not listed in the National Crime Information Center as a missing person. A Facebook page. dedicated to missing indigenous women posted about her disappearance Tuesday morning, but there does not appear to be any previous posts on the page regarding White Thunder prior to that.

White Thunder's body was found in a vehicle in the Downs Marina on Tuesday. Authorities have not released any details as to how the vehicle ended up in the marina.

The case remains under investigation by the Pierre Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pierre Police Department Crime Tips line at 605.773.7420