Authorities implement new safety measures at state capitol

We are just one day away from the State of the State address.

Governor Kristi Noem will address the House of Representatives on Tuesday about some of the most pressing issues facing the state.

The Department of Public Safety is determined to make sure everyone stays safe while at the capitol.

Today, the DPS and Highway Patrol implemented its new capital safety measures.

Anyone entering the building must come through the north entrance where state troopers will guide them through the screening process.

People empty their pockets and send their personal items through the x-ray scanner and if they have a bag, that goes through as well. Those entering then walk through the metal detector - if the machine is set off, troopers will use their wand to find any other items that a person may have.

Highway Patrol Colonel Rick Miller says the whole process only takes minutes but ensures the safety of everyone using the state capital building.

“We thought if we didn't do something and something happened, we'd be left answering questions of why we didn't do something, so we feel this is the best way moving forward,” said Colonel Miller.

If you’re a frequent visitor to the capital building, you can apply for a capital access pass, when approved, people with the access pass still enter the north doors but are able to bypass the screening process.

For information on how to apply for the capitol pass head to boa.sd.gov.

