Authorities investigate Pine Ridge homicide

Tribal and federal authorities have asked for the public's help after a homicide in Pine Ridge.

The Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety says someone was killed early Friday morning at a home south of the Pizza Hut in Pine Ridge.

The department says it's an isolated incident and there's no threat to the community.

The homicide is being investigated by tribal police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The agencies asked the public to call 605-867-5111 if they have any information.

